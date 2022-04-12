From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen bike
Also on April 2, police responded to a call about a stolen motorcycle. The victim told police that he left his motorcycle with a man at Conway Automotive in February of 2021 to clean the carburetor. The victim reached out to the man multiple times and was never given a straight answer as to when it would be finished. The last time the victim heard from the man was on June 5 from a text message that said he was busy and would contact him later. The man never contacted the victim again and has ignored all phone calls and text messages. The victim said he gave the man $300 to incentivize him to get the job done quicker. Due to the amount of time it has taken the man to finish the repair job, police listed the motorcycle as stolen.
Gas money
On Saturday, April 2, police responded to a call at Harps around 2:30 p.m. about a fraud report. Police spoke to the manager who said that a man came in and paid for $40 worth gas using a fake $100 bill. Harps called the man back to the store and he took care of the issue so Harps did not need to file a report; however, the man then showed the manager three more counterfeit bills. The man told the manager that the morning before he sold some shoes to another man and that man paid him using the $100 bills. The man did not have a name for the person he sold the shoes to, only an address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.