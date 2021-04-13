From Conway Police Department reports
Missing bike
On April 5, police received a theft of property report from a maintenance employee at Rock Creek Apartments.
The man told officers that between 2-3 p.m. April 4, someone stole his gasoline-powered bicycle from the breezeway area in Building 4.
He said that he often rides his bike to work and usually doesn’t have any issues.
“He normally locks it up or puts it away while he is working in various apartments, but this time he decided not to since he wasn’t going to be long,” the report stated.
He had to go to the second floor of Building 4 so he parked his bike in the breezeway right beneath him. When he returned “approximately 10 minutes later, his bicycle was gone,” according to the report.
He told officers he built the bike himself and estimated its worth at $325. He described it as “a gasoline-powered, motorized bike with a Norco frame … under the gas tank are the words ‘Indian Chief,’ the seat is black and the motor and gas tank are extremely noticeable,” the report stated.
Missing dog
On April 5, police responded to TGI Friday’s in response to a possible stolen dog.
A man said he went in to eat at the restaurant and left his dog in the vehicle. He said “he left the windows down, and believes he might have left the passenger side rear window down too far,” adding it was “possible the dog could have jumped out the window,” the report stated.
He tried to find the dog in the area but was unable to do so. He told officers that “he was told a dog, possibly matching the description of his dog, was seen being placed into a white SUV in Chick-fil-A parking lot.”
Officers contacted Animal Welfare and was told “a dog matching the description, small black dog with a pink collar, was not located in the area, nor had a call come in about a dog loose in the area,” the report stated.
Missing phone
On April 5, police talked with the manager at Simple Mobile Solutions regarding a theft of property report.
The manager said that around 2:30 p.m., a woman and man came to the store “asking for assistance with one of their cellular devices,” according to the report.
The woman gave staff members her phone for repairs and the couple walked the store looking at items while they waited.
When staff members returned and explained the repair process to the woman, she told them she would return another time and the pair left the store.
Employees noticed that one of the phones that was on display was missing. An employee remembered the woman had picked it up while she was in the store and he “quickly ran out gayer [her] and asked where the display phone was, and she stated she left it on the counter,” the report stated. He returned inside to check the counter but it wasn’t there. The store manager noted that he and the other employee “looked all over the store before contacting the police.”
They provided police with the woman’s contact information “because she is a frequent customer” but said they didn’t know who the male was. The manager said the man “was never seen holding the phone, and did not have any involvement in taking the phone from what he could see,” according to the report.
The manager said he would be able to get the surveillance footage of the incident if needed.
