From Conway Police Department reports
Arts and theft
On Thursday, April 7, police responded to a call at Walmart North in reference to a shoplifting report. Police spoke to the loss prevention associate who said that the suspect had taken barcodes off some arts and craft items and put them on high-priced clothing. The suspect then used self-checkout to scan the items and then passed the last point of sale before being stopped by the loss prevention associate. The total value of the clothing was nearly $315.
Dab
Also on Thursday, police responded to a call at the Centennial Valley Apartments about a woman lying on the ground unconscious and a naked baby running around her playing. When police arrived, they did not see the woman lying on the ground but did notice a pink cell phone outside of the apartment. Police knocked on the door of the apartment and a small child who “appeared to be around the 2-4 year old range” answered the door, completely naked from the waist down, according to the report. Police asked the child where his mother was and he pointed to a woman lying unconscious on the couch. The child then walked over and put his hand on her face saying “momma” and the mother did not move. Police knocked on the door even louder, which did not wake the woman. Police then walked into the house to perform a welfare check and noticed that she was breathing, but was still unable to wake her even after attempting to shake her awake. Due to the way she was lying on the couch, police attempted to move her to lie flat, which finally woke her up.
The woman sat up and as police asked her for her name, she began to smile and laugh at the police. Police then asked her if she had any drugs or alcohol that day and she said that she had “done a dab” three days ago. Police then found multiple water bongs and pipes used to smoke marijuana and a container of what appeared to be marijuana wax. Police were also able to find a COVID-19 vaccine card to identify the woman and because of this, they were able to call the child’s father to come pick him up while police transported the woman to Conway Regional.
