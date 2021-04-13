From Conway Police Department reports
Gunshot wound
On April 8, police responded to the Conway Regional emergency room in reference to a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound.
The man said he had been walking west on Garland Street behind Willow Apartments when he heard two gunshots. He said “he had been struck in the hand by the second round fired,” according to the report.
He said he didn’t know who shot him and that he “saw multiple people running in different directions when the shots started to ring out,” the report stated.
He had an entry and exit wound on his left hand.
He said he had parked his vehicle on Garland Street and walked to the Burger King to meet an unknown female from Wynn and that when he was shot, he fled to to the area south of Garland Street. He said he lost his phone during the incident.
Sonshine Academy
On April 9, officers responded to Sonshine Academy in reference to a breaking or entering that occurred the night before.
An employee told officers that around 6 p.m., “an individual in dark clothing had entered the building through the north entrance … and did not do any damage to get inside,” according to the report.
He said the door may have been left unlocked by a staff member.
“The individual walked around on the equipment for a while, until he grabbed a pair of shoes and a bag of miscellaneous medical equipment,” the report stated. “The individual then walked out of the north entrance toward the woods.”
Cheap sunglasses
On April 9, police responded to the walking trail on Salem Road in response to a vehicle break-in call.
A man said he and his wife were on a walk about noon, and when they arrived back to the vehicle they noticed the rear driver-side window had been busted out.
“The only thing missing was a shoulder bag with a pair of cheap sunglasses in them,” according to the report.
Officers searched the parking lot for witnesses, but there were none.
