From Conway Police Department reports
Window screen
On Sunday, April 10, police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. about a possible prowler in the area of Westlake Phase II. A resident at the apartment complex told police that she heard someone manipulating the door handle as well as the window of the apartment. She said that the window screen appeared to have been pried away from the window. She said that she believes a man who she was involved in a domestic disturbance with in early March is responsible for all of this. She said that she tried to get management to change the locks to her apartment because she believes he still has a key, but management has not done that yet.
I’m stealin’ it
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call about a woman whose wallet was stolen. She told police that she left her cheetah print wallet in her chair at the McDonald’s on Skyline Drive around 10:40 that morning. The woman called the restaurant and asked them to look for the wallet but they were unable to find it. She said that she remembered seeing a man sitting in one of the booths near her wearing a ball cap with a ponytail and goatee. The employee she spoke to on the phone said that the man matched the description of a fellow employee who, shortly after the victim left, walked over by where she was sitting and then told staff members that he needed to leave due to a family emergency. The victim’s wallet contained $90 in cash, her driver’s license, a birth certificate, multiple cards, and her and her daughter’s social security cards.
