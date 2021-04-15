From Conway Police Department reports
Woman accused of cocaine use at JJ’s Grill
On April 10, police responded to JJ’s Grill on Main Street in reference to a trespassing call.
The manager told officers that a member of his wait staff saw a white woman using narcotics in the bathroom. The manager said he asked the woman to leave the restaurant.
The officer noted seeing a white woman wearing a gray shirt and jeans walking away from the eatery on his way to the scene. The manager said that’s what the woman was wearing.
Officers checked the area for the woman and found her walking in an alley near O’Malley’s Bar and Grill. Officers noted she was “swaying heavily while she walked.”
She told police “she had been at JJ’s but left when she was accused of doing lines of cocaine in the bathroom,” according to the report.
She gave police consent to search her purse and wallet. No contraband was found.
Officers noted “her speech was slurred and she was unable to stick to one subject … [ she] was also showing multiple attitude changes.”
She was criminally trespassed from JJ’s at the manager’s request and was cited for public intoxication.
Company vehicle stolen
On April 12, police responded to 612 Garland St. in reference to a stolen vehicle call.
The manager for Nabholz Inc. said that when he arrived for work, he noticed a company vehicle was missing from the construction yard.
“The chain on the automatic gate was taken apart which allowed the suspect to gain entry into the construction yard,” the report stated, adding that “two fence panels were taken down.”
The manager said he would have employees reassemble the panels and the chain for the gate.
He said the vehicle was stolen either overnight on April 11 or in the early morning hours of April 12.
