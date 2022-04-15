From Conway Police Department reports
Complex drama
On Saturday, April 9, police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Dave Ward Drive around 10 p.m. about “terroristic threatening” that turned into multiple noise complaints. Police first made contact with the caller who said that he was putting a desk together in his apartment when he heard loud banging on his door. The caller said that he opened the door to see his neighbor holding a hammer, which she was using to bang on his door. The two then got into an augment about how loud he was being, but the caller told police that quiet hours are not until 11 p.m. Police then spoke to the neighbor who said that the caller is always harassing her by either being too loud or smoking by her window. She said that when she heard him making the loud noises that night, she figured that she would too, so she took a hammer and started banging on his door with it. Police then spoke to another neighbor living below the caller about the situation and he said that he heard him being too loud around 7 p.m. that night so he took a broom and started banging on his ceiling to get him to quiet down.
“Dumb idea”
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a shoplifting innocent. Police made contacted with the loss prevention officer who said that a young man was caught stealing items from the store. The items were a contraceptive and a camouflage pocket knife. The loss prevention officer said that the man admitted to stealing the items before he left the store. Police then spoke to the shoplifter who also admitted to them that he did intend to leave the store without paying for the items and that he knew it was a “dumb idea.” The man was then arrested.
