From Conway Police Department reports
Missing firearm
On April 13, police took a phone report regarding a theft of a firearm.
The man told officers “the last time he saw the Freedom Arms .22 magnum revolver was” around 5 p.m. April 10, according to the report.
He noticed it was missing from his home around 7 p.m. April 13.
“There were no suspects as [the man] said multiple people had been in and out of his home since Saturday,” officers noted in the report, adding “he was unable to provide a serial number so no ACIC entry was done.”
The man said if he located the serial number, he would call back.
Explicit content
On April 13, officers took a harassing communications report over the phone. The woman said “she had been getting text messages with explicit content warnings from multiple different numbers,” according to the report.
She said she began receiving the messages on April 7 and “has consistently been receiving them from 479-407-9579 and 479-407-9580 since then,” the report stated.
She did not open the messages and “was unaware of who the messages were coming from,” the report stated.
Drunk at court
On April 13, police responded to the district court building on Parkway Street to administer a Preliminary Breath Test on a man there at the request of Judge Chris Carnahan.
The man “had trouble walking straight, slurred his words and smelled of the odor of intoxicants,” officers noted.
They administered the PBT and it indicated the man had a Blood Alcohol level of .167, more than double the legal limit.
Judge Carnahan told officers he wanted them to take the man into custody for public intoxication and place a 48-hour hold on him, which they did without incident.
