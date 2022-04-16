From Conway Police Department reports
Mailbox vandal
On Saturday, April 9, police responded to a call about a man’s mailbox getting run over by an unknown vehicle. The man told police that sometime between 2-3:30 a.m., a car struck his mailbox and completely destroyed it. He knows the timeframe because one of his neighbors told him that they were up until 2 a.m. and did not hear anything. The man said that he found debris on the road which indicated that the suspect traveled north on Crosspoint Road and turned on Longbow Lane. The man also found what he believes to be pieces of the headlight of the car which shows that the car might’ve been damaged as well. The mailbox cost about $700.
Terroristic threatening
Also on April 9, police responded to a call about a woman who said she was receiving threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend through Facebook Messenger. The woman told police her ex had called her on the app several times while she was trying to sleep, so her current boyfriend answered the call and told him that she was sleeping. The ex then messaged the woman again saying “I’m not scared of [expletive]. I wouldn’t mind doing prison time for killing both of you.” He then mentioned that he has friends that can hide bodies before saying “I’m not scared to come down there and make your whole family disappear.” The woman told police that she broke up with her ex after he got a swastika tattoo, called her a racial slur and asked if he could hang her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.