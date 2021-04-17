From Conway Police Department reports
Phone stolen at school
On April 15, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that her daughter’s cell phone was taken from her backpack while she was in school at Conway Junior High.
The phone was last seen in the daughter’s backpack around 8 a.m. and they noticed it was missing at around 4 p.m., she said, adding “they didn’t have any idea who would taken the phone or what time it happened,” the report stated.
The phone was described as a purple iPhone 11 with a clear case. The mother said she was “unable to track the phone due it being powered off,” according to the report.
She provided police with the serial number for the phone.
Kerfuffle at Red Robin
On April 15, police responded to a disturbance at Red Robin on Amity Road.
Officers met with a group of people sitting on the back patio. A girl in the group told officers that while she was sitting on the back patio, “she was slapped in the face by an ex-friend’s mother,” according to the report. The three friends sitting with the girl said they witnessed the incident.
The girl told police her ex-friend is an employee at Red Robin and was working at that time. Even though the group knew her ex-friend was working, they “still decided to eat out on the patio at her place of employment,” the report stated.
Shortly after they sat down, the ex-friend’s mother confronted the group “about the taunting and bullying going back and forth between all of them,” the report stated.
The argument escalated when the girl told the mom “to shut up and not talk about her that way,” according to the report.
The girl told police that after they started arguing, the mother “slapped her in the mouth, causing her lip to bleed.”
Photos of her injury were taken for the report. The manager at Red Robin asked that the group of girls from the patio be criminally trespassed from the restaurant “due to the continued issues between the group of girls and [the Red Robin employee].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.