From Conway Police Department reports
Inappropriate, irate customer causes damage
On April 15, police responded to a disturbance at the Wendy’s on Oak Street. Dispatchers told officers a man in a dark gray SUV had “caused a disturbance at the restaurant and broke the door to the business … [then] left the area headed toward Kroger,” according to the report.
Officers checked the Kroger parking lot but didn’t find a vehicle matching that description so proceeded to Wendy’s to talk to the manager. The manager said that the man came through the drive thru and “was making inappropriate comments to the 16-year-old [female] employee,” the report stated. The manager said she then took over at the drive-thru and while the man was still sitting there, a different employee “asked the male if he liked little girls,” the report stated.
“This upset the customer and he began yelling through the window at the employee. [the manager] then told the customer several times to leave, and he drove around to the entrance and entered the building,” the report stated.
The customer “made threats to the sandwich maker” and the manager told him to leave and that they had called 911. After he left, the manager realized the glass on the door had been broken.
Officers also spoke to the teen employee who first interacted with the customer and she said she believed the man was drunk.
We didn’t start the fire
On April 16, officers responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1100 block of Prairie Street.
A man told police that his 2019 Toyota Tacoma had been burned.
“All three back seats sustained burn damage along with the doors having smoke damage,” according to the report. Officers asked the man if he knew what could’ve caused a fire and he told them “there was nothing in the vehicle that could started the fire but he did leave his windows cracked so someone might have thrown something in or actually entered his vehicle.”
He told officers he “believed it could have been a UCA student since he lives around the university,” the report stated, noting there was no evidence of that other than proximity. He was given a report number.
