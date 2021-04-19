From Conway Police Department reports
This car is (not) on fire
On April 13, police responded to the intersection of Favre and South German Lane in reference to a car fire call.
The Conway Fire Department was on scene when officers arrived. The report noted “the car was not of fire.”
A firefighter told officers “the vehicle had a rod sticking out of the oil pan and it was just the engine smoking,” according to the report.
Officers attempted to contact the owner (obtained from papers in the vehicle) but had no luck. They waited on scene for an hour and then had the vehicle towed out of the roadway.
Bank bag full of cash taken from vehicle
Shortly after 10 a.m. April 14, police responded to Skyline Drive in response to a breaking or entering.
A man told officers that while his truck was parked “in the back parking lot of business, someone broke in and stole a bank bag full of money,” according to the report.
He said he left his vehicle unlocked when arrived at 8 a.m. because “he knew he wasn’t going to be inside for long,” the report stated.
When he returned to the vehicle around 10 a.m., he noticed the center console was open and a blue National Bank bag was missing. He said the bank bag contained around $10,000 because that’s “where he kept his business money and rent checks,” the report stated.
He didn’t notice anything else missing. Reviewing security footage, officers could see a while man wearing a dark green long-sleeve shirt and dark pants entering the truck around 8:45 a.m.
“The male had a very large and noticeable bald patch on the top of his head,” the report stated.
Ex-husband accused of harassing woman’s new groom
On April 15, police took a harassment report over the phone.
The caller said that his wife’s ex-husband had been harassing him for several months.
He said that several times during phone conversations, the ex-husband would tell the man “he was going to beat him up,” according to the report.
He said there have also been several anonymous letters sent to his place of employment that “slander his character and good name,” the report stated. He said he believed the ex-husband also sent the letters but admitted “he didn’t have a way to prove it.”
