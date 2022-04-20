From Conway Police Department reports
Shoplifting No. 1
On Saturday, April 16, police responded to a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive. Police spoke to the asset protection officer who said that a woman stole some items from the store. He told police that the woman would pick up multiple items at once only to scan one and place the rest in bags. The woman attempted to leave the store without paying for candles and large cuts of packaged meat. All items were returned to the store and the money was returned for the items that the woman actually did purchase.
Shoplifting No. 2
Also on Saturday, police responded to another report of shoplifting at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive. Police once again spoke to the asset protection officer who said that two females, one that was only 15 years old, attempted to leave the store by scanning items and laying those items on top of other items that they did not pay for. The first female was arrested but due to the other being under the age of 16, Walmart decided not to press any charges against her.
