From Conway Police Department reports
Man walks out with generator
On April 17, police responded to a theft of property call at Harbor Freight on Skyline Drive.
The manager said a “white male wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans” came into the store shortly after 6 p.m. About five minutes later, the manager said, the man left the store through a side door with a Predator 2000 generator with a value of about $550.
The manager did not have a serial number at the time of the report but she did provide police with surveillance video of the incident.
She said “the male looked familiar and is the possible suspect in a similar theft,” according to the report.
Bomb scare
On April 17, officers were dispatched to Dave Ward Drive for an agency assist with the bomb squad in reference to a package that was delivered to a residence.
Officers spoke with the resident who said she “found a juicer box in front of her door,” according to the report.
She said that for the last few years, she has been receiving mail addressed to man she does not know. The packaging on the juicer box was addressed to this same name.
“The package was assessed by the bomb squad and it was determined that it was in fact a juicer,” an officer wrote in the report, noting he was “familiar with the label in that it comes from either a Walmart or Walmart.com.”
Officers took the package to the police department.
Hot-wired Hellcat
On April 19, police responded to a stolen vehicle call at Crain Hyundai on Museum Road. The general manager said that a red 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat had been stolen from the lot.
Shortly before 11 p.m. the previous evening, “an individual walked onto the parking lot and got into the vehicle,” the report stated. “The individual sat inside the vehicle for approximately two minutes and then left in the vehicle.”
The manager said he believes the car was hot-wired because “the individual sat in the vehicle for an extended period of time,” according to the report.
The manager provided a print out of the vehicle information and the officer entered it into ACIC as stolen.
