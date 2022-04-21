From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet stolen
On Sunday, April 17, police responded to a call about a vehicle break-in. A woman told police that someone broke into her car sometime between the previous night and that morning. She said that there was no damage done to her car, but she did see a trail of dollar bills going toward her apartment building, which makes her believe that it was someone in her apartment complex that broke into her car. She said that her boyfriend’s wallet was stolen from the car as well as a Bluetooth car device, two different phone chargers and a variety of gift cards.
Shoplifting
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call around 3 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive. Upon arrival to the scene, police made contact with a man at the nearby Wendy’s who matched the description of the shoplifter. An employee from Walmart came to their location and confirmed the identity of the man that ran out of the store with unpaid items. Walmart employees and police were only able to find packaging that was torn off one of the items and were unable to recover any stolen items.
