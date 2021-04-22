From Conway Police Department reports
Multiple shots fired at apartment complex
Around 5:30 p.m. April 17, police responded to a shots-fired call at The Greens at Nutter’s Chapel.
Officers on scene were “locating shell casings in the initial area of the shooting,” when one officer “observe a black trailer that had a bullet hole in the front right side, a Toyota 4 Runner that had a bullet hole in the back left side and a Toyota Rav 4 that had a bullet hole in the front left side,” according to the report.
As officers cleared the scene and continued gathering evidence, the officer noticed “a blue Dodge Charger that had a bullet hole in the front right window that continued into the rear seat of the vehicle … and multiple shell casings approximately 10 yards east of this location and a white Dodge Ram 1500 that had a bullet hole in the left side of the hood,” the report stated.
A woman arrived on scene as a passenger in a car and told officers “the driver of the vehicle said her boyfriend was involved in a shooting so they drove to the area to see if he was alright,” the report stated.
There was indication in the report whether or not anyone was injured.
Son stops $20,000 scam attempt
On April 19, police took an attempted scam report in the lobby of the police department.
A woman told officers she “was almost scammed out of $20,000 … from a man who claimed to be part of the DEA [who] advised her that her bank account had been hacked,” according to the report.
The man insisted she needed to send $20,000 to get a new social security number and fix the issue. The man “had some of her banking account information so she believed him,” the report stated.
She withdrew the funds from her bank, “packed up the $20,000 in a FedEx shipping box and shipped it to the address the man provided,” according to the report.
She told her son about the incident and he knew it was a scam.
“Her son immediately went to FedEx and cancelled the shipping order on the same day,” the report stated. “FedEx cancelled the delivery of the woman’s package and she received the $20,000 back.”
