From Conway Police Department reports
Rented bicycle stolen
On April 19, officers took a call regarding a theft of property.
The caller told police someone stole a bicycle he had rented from the University of Central Arkansas recreation and wellness department.
He said he parked the bicycle outside his residence in the 500 block of Mitchell Street on Feb. 24 and noticed it stolen the next day. He said UCA requested he file a police report in order to clear it from their system. Officers then contacted the UCA recreation and wellness department to get the make, model and serial number of the bicycle. Police provided the man and UCA with a report number.
Lookout for cookware
On April 19, took a theft report by phone. The caller said that he made an Amazon order on April 13 for a kitchen set and cookware. He said that he currently lives in Texas, so he had the items delivered to a friend’s house on Lookout Avenue because he will be moving to Conway in a few weeks. He said Amazon notified him the items had been delivered but his friend checked the front door and they were not there. The man said Amazon did not provide a picture of the delivered items and advised him to make a police report to get a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.