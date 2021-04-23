From Conway Police Department reports
Walker robbed at gunpoint
Around 1:20 p.m. n April 19, police responded to a robbery on Cumulus Drive.
A man told officers “he was walking on Cumulus Drive when he was robbed at gunpoint,” according to the report.
He said “he felt a cold piece of metal touch the nape of his neck and heard a male tell him to drop everything,” the report stated. “He dropped his phone and his wallet.”
The man told officers the wallet contained about $30 in cash and nothing else.
The robber took his wallet and “got into an unlicensed white Nissan sedan which left northbound on Hogan,” the report stated.
He described the robber as a black man around 6 feet, 2 inches with an afro who was wearing a white tank top and black sweatpants. He said he believed the robber used a .45 pistol. He was able to recover his phone and waited until he got to his residence to call police.
Moped stolen from Pebble Drive
On April 20, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that sometime between 8:30 p.m. April 17 and 11 a.m. April 20, someone stole his moped that was parked in a parking space directly in front of 3010 Pebble Dr., according to the report.
He said “there was no key in the ignition and that he wasn’t sure if the steering was locked into place,” the report stated.
He last saw the moped parked in the spot after his son rode it home from work April 17, and noticed it missing when his son went to use the moped again on April 20. The moped was described as blue with black wheels. It doesn’t have a license plate.
Hamburglar strikes in Conway
On April 21, police responded to a burglary call at 900 Runway Dr.
An employee said that when he arrived to work at 7 a.m., he noticed the glass front door was shattered and a large rock had been thrown through it.
He searched and there was nobody inside the business, according to the report.
“[He] discovered the intruder had taken approximately five prepackaged ham sandwiches, four snack cakes and one bottle of Chickfila sauce,” the report stated, adding “he didn’t believe anything else was taken.”
