From Conway Police Department reports
Christmas stolen
On Tuesday, April 19, police responded to a call about a woman’s storage unit being broken into at Red Dot Storage.
The woman told police that sometime within the past two weeks, someone cut the lock to her storage unit and took everything that was inside. The woman said that different household items and Christmas decorations were stolen which totaled around $300.
The woman believes that her ex-boyfriend may be the one who stole the items because they had been arguing about the property for some time.
Broken no-contact order
Also on Tuesday, police responded to a call from a man who said that his wife had been harassing him.
The man said that his wife filed a no-contact order against him the day prior but has continued to contact him over phone calls and text messages. The wife even went to his workplace and “caused a disturbance,” according to the report.
Police looked at the man’s phone and confirmed that his wife had attempted to call him at least three times and left a voicemail as well.
