From Conway Police Department reports
Cash taken from console
On April 22, police were dispatched to Central Baptist College in reference to a breaking or entering that previously occurred.
A woman told officers that when she went out to her car shortly before 8 a.m. she realized it “was disheveled,” according to the report.
“Upon further investigation she realized $25 had been stolen from the center console,” the report stated.
She said her car was parked at her apartment complex on South Salem Road from the time she got home the night before (around 10 p.m.) until around 7:50 a.m. She said the vehicle was unlocked during the incident.
Computer stolen
On April 22, police responded to Pebble Beach Drive in reference to a breaking or entering.
A woman told them her Apple MacBook Pro and her debit card had been stolen from her vehicle the previous day.
“She came home around 5 p.m. on April 21 and had not been out to her vehicle” until she “she came out this morning to go to work.”
She said she had canceled her debit card, and provided officers with the serial number for the computer.
She said there was no forced entry and she had left her vehicle unlocked.
