From Conway Police Department reports
Spare repair
On Thursday, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive about a man who did not pay for the services done to his car by Walmart’s Auto Center. Police spoke to the loss prevention officer who said that the man in question dropped his car off at Walmart on April 18 for repairs. At some point in the middle of the night between the day he dropped the car off and Thursday, the man snuck into the Auto Center and used a spare key to leave with the car without paying for the repairs. The man’s total for repairs was $123. Walmart is still in possession of the original key to the car.
Meat thief
Also on Thursday, police responded to another call at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive around 5 p.m. in reference to a man leaving without paying for items. The police officer on the scene was flagged down by the loss prevention officer who said that a man was attempting to leave the self-checkout area without paying for various meats, including steaks. The man told police that he meant to pay for the steaks, but the machine was “messed up” and didn’t scan them. Walmart told police that they wanted the man arrested and charged for it so police placed the man under arrested. The total amount of unpaid steaks was $106.
