From Conway Police Department reports
Guns stolen from vehicles in multiple break ins
On April 24, police responded to The Links apartments on Irby Drive in reference to two breaking or entering calls.
A woman reported her 2018 white Dodge Ram was broken into and a Ruger 9mm pistol was stolen from the center console.
The gun was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC).
The report doesn’t indicate if the vehicle was left unlocked, but notes “the driver side door was left slightly ajar and the center console was wide open” when the break-in was discovered.
Also at the apartment complex, a man told officers his 2010 Jeep Wrangler was broken into and two ignition keys as well as a Springfield XD 9mm handgun was taken. He didn’t initially have a serial number for the firearm but called police later with it so it was entered in the ACIC database.
There was no damage to the Jeep but the report doesn’t indicate whether it was left unlocked.
Police also responded to the apartments on Pebble Beach Drive in response to a vehicle break-in. A man told officer someone broke into his vehicle and stole an Adams Arms AR15 that was in a box in the back seat. The report doesn’t indicate the type of vehicle but notes the driver’s door was left unlocked.
The firearm was entered into the ACIC database.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.