From Conway Police Department reports
Lost in translation
On Sunday, April 24, police responded to a call from a man who said that another, unknown man walked into his house uninvented. The homeowner told the man that he needed to leave, but when he asked if he needed any help, the unknown man responded saying “yes.” The homeowner then called the police and when they arrived, the unknown man was found in the back of the home. The man was not fluent in English so an officer who only knew some Spanish tried communicating with him, but was only able to get a birth date out of him, but no birth year. The officer told the man to leave the area and stay off of other people’s property. The man left, but then was found later at the end of the street sweeping somebody’s porch. When officers began to approach him, he quickly left. Police then placed the man under arrested and took him to Unit 2 where he was able to speak to an inmate who knew Spanish. They were able to get a name out of him, but the man said he didn’t know what year he was born. He just said that he lived in Guatemala for 22 years and in the United States for 15.
Application scam
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call from a girl who was being scammed online. The girl said that she was contacted via Facebook the day before from her cousin’s Facebook account about a student loan application. Her cousin’s Facebook account sent her a link to a website where she was able to speak to someone who called themselves “Agent Emily MurphyZ.” After providing some application information, “Agent Emily MurphyZ” asked the girl to pay a $300 fee using an Apple Card. The girl bought the Apple Card and gave the card number to Emily. However, later that day her cousin informed her that her Facebook account was hacked and that the application was a scam. The Apple Card was nonrefundable.
