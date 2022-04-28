From Conway Police Department reports
Multi-colored blanket
On Saturday, police responded to a call at the Bears Den on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a man who destroyed some merchandise. One of the employees told police that she was in an argument with the man, who was “wrapped in a multi-colored blanket,” over the fact that she needed to scan his driver license in order to buy tobacco, according to the report. The man told her that he would “send her back from where she came” multiple times before he knocked over multiple items off of the counter, the report stated. The employee told police that she threw some change at him before he left.
Stolen items
On Sunday, police responded to a call at the Kum & Go on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a shoplifting report. The assistant store manager told police that an older man came into the store around 8:30 a.m. through the side door. He put several items in a black backpack which included batteries, chips and candy bars and then left on a black mountain bike without paying for them. The total amount of items stolen was estimated to be around $100.
