From Conway Police Department reports:
Father and son
On April 9, police responded to a call around 5:30 p.m in reference to a vehicle break-in. Police were informed that the suspect left the scene. They located the vehicle and the driver who matched the description, and pulled him over. The driver explained that he was just trying to put a TV and surround sound system in his son’s truck, not trying to break-in to steal anything. The driver explained that he and his son don’t speak anymore, but he just wanted to return his things and didn’t want to leave the items outside of the apartment for someone to steal. Police then spoke to the caller, the suspect’s son, who confirmed that he and his dad don’t speak anymore. The caller said that he didn’t want to press any charges against his father, but that he just wanted him to leave him alone.
Indecent exposure
Also on April 9, police responded to a call at Murphy USA on Harkrider Street in reference to a report of indecent exposure. Police spoke to an employee of the gas station who said that the suspect walked up to the window and asked about getting into the bathroom. The man then got out some hand sanitizer, took his pants off and began to masturbate using the hand sanitizer. She said that he also “attempted to solicit” her for sex while doing it. She told police that he took out a cellophane baggy and told her to either lick what was inside or put it in her drink. Police issued the suspect a criminal trespass warning, told him to never return to the gas station and took him to a place where he said he was staying.
