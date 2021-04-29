From Conway Police Department reports
Man gets store credit for items not purchased
On April 23, officers took a phone report regarding a theft of property at Lowe’s on Old Morrilton Highway.
The store’s asset protection officer told police that on April 22, a white man walked into Lowe’s around 3:30 p.m. and took two items of merchandise off the sales floor and immediately returned those items at the customer service section for store credit without paying for them. The report doesn’t indicate what the items were or the amount of the store credit he received.
Cash, firearm missing from nightstand
On April 23, police spoke to a resident by phone about items missing from her residence.
She said the last time she saw the items – which were cash and a firearm – was April 7, when she took some money to pay for her child’s braces. She said she had $2,400 left, which was located in her nightstand along with a gun.
She said there was no forced entry in her residence, and that her child had some friends over on April 22.
“There were about eight juveniles at her residence [the day before] when her husband got home and asked all of them to leave,” the report stated.
She told police that she noticed the money and the firearm were missing on April 23.
She didn’t have a serial number for the firearm but provided them the make and model, but those details weren’t listed in the report.
Vehicles egged on Second Street
On April 23, officers took a phone report regarding criminal mischief on Second Avenue.
The caller told officers that his vehicle and his father’s personal and work vehicles had been egged sometime during the previous night. The vehicles hit were a Chevrolet Cruze, a Ford Mustang and a city of Conway company truck.
He said there was no damage to vehicles and the egg would be washed off. He said he didn’t know who threw the eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.