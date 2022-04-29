From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet stolen
On Friday, police responded to a call from a woman who had her wallet stolen. She told police that she was watching a movie at the Cinemark Movie Theater on Monday and didn’t realize her wallet was missing until later when she was home. She said she called the theater to ask the staff to look for it, but they couldn’t find it. She said she was in theater No. 8 in either seat N11 or N12. Her debit card was inside the wallet and she had already canceled it.
Appliances stolen
Also on Friday, a man who owns several properties on Acuff Lane called police to report that he had multiple appliances stolen from a garage on one of those properties. The man said that a washing machine, a dishwasher and a microwave were stolen. He said that while the property was under construction, he was still able to lock it up. He said he locked the house a little after 5 p.m. the day prior but was unsure if the items were still in there when he left. He said he noticed them missing the next morning and believes that they were stolen on Thursday while the workers were on their lunch break as there were no signs of forced entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.