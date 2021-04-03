From Conway Police Department reports
Open door
On March 31, police received a call about a possible residential break-in.
The caller said that she and her roommate left the residence on Acuff Lane around 9:45 a.m. and returned around 11:20 a.m.
“When they returned they found that the front door was open,” according to the report.
The caller said “she does not believe that she locked the door when they left,” the report stated.
She also noted there was a piece of blue tape near the latch on the back door but said she thinks “it may have been there before,” the report stated.
“There were no signs of forced entry into the residence and nothing seemed to have been taken or disturbed in their absence,” according to the report.
Doing doughnuts
On March 31, police were dispatched to JV Manufacturing in reference to a property damage call.
An employee of the business said that when he arrived at work around 7:30 a.m., “he noticed the front lawn was full of tire tracks,” the report stated.
Later that day, he said, he was approached by a Jim Smith Tow truck driver who said he towed a red Nissan Titan with no license plate from the lawn around 1:30 a.m. The tow truck driver provided a tow receipt.
Officers made contact with a man from the number on the receipt who admitted to causing the yard damage, saying “he and a couple friends were at that location and he got stuck,” the report stated. He then disconnected the call but later called back and said “at the time of the incident, he was driving around while his girlfriend was at the emergency room. He then got stuck in the mud,” the report stated.
When the officer pressed him for details, he reportedly admitted to doing doughnuts throughout the yard. When the officer asked him about previously saying he was with friends, he refused to provide the friends’ information.
The officer told him to contact JV Manufacturing about paying for the damage to avoid a criminal penalty. He said he would.
The JV Manufacturing employee contacted officers later to let them know he had called and made arrangements to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.