From Conway Police Department reports
Musical equipment taken from truck
Around 5:15 a.m. April 23, police responded to a breaking or entering call in the 1800 block of Hogan Lane.
A man told officers that “sometime overnight someone broke into his 2014 Chevrolet Impala and took his musical equipment from his trunk,” according to the report.
Each piece of equipment taken was added to the property tab, the report stated, noting he said “the snare drum has two black dots on the top of the drum head as an identifying feature.”
The vehicle was not damaged and the man said it was possible he left it unlocked.
He noticed the vehicle had been gone through around 4:45 a.m. He was unable to provide any possible suspect information, the report stated.
Mountain bike stolen
On April 23, police took a theft of property report by phone.
A woman said “someone had just stolen her Schwinn Mountain Bike from in front of her apartment” on Donaghey Avenue, according to the report.
“She heard someone trip outside, and when she opened the door her bicycle was missing,” the report stated. “She advised that it was not chained up.”
She didn’t have a model or serial number but described it as a gray and black mountain bike with disc brakes and a squeeze horn.
Fraudulent use of church’s debit card
On April 26, police took a fraudulent use of a credit/debit card report.
An administrator of New Life Church told officers there were two charges to the church credit card on Apple.com.
The first, on April 15, was for $959 and the purchase was a red iPhone 12 mini 286 gig. The second, on April 16, was for $1,199 and the purchase was a gold iPhone 12 max.
The administrator told police she had spoken with someone from Apple “and they couldn’t tell her any information about the people or where it was sent to, but Apple confirmed it was sent to an address in Conway, AR,” the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.