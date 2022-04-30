From Conway Police Department reports
Homeless
On Tuesday, police responded to a call at the Exxon on Skyline Drive from a man who said he was homeless. The man told police that he had been living in a structure he made in the woods near MarketPlace Grill. He said that a man and a woman came to his structure claiming they were with the prosecuting attorney’s office. He said that they told him that if he did not move, his place would be torn down. The man told police that he does not believe they are telling the truth and that they’re actually friends with a man who built a house near his camp. The man said that he wanted to log the report in their system for a lawyer that he plans to get.
Car chalk
On Wednesday, police responded to a call from a woman regarding a vandalism report. The woman told police that someone used car chalk to write “sex” on her car window. She said that she already got the chalk washed off, but that she got a text stating that her roommate’s friend wrote it on her car. The woman said that her roommate was upset with her for not moving her car the day before, and that may be why her friend did it.
