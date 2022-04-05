From Conway Police Department reports
Runaway
On Wednesday, March 30, police responded to a call at Home Depot in reference to a shoplifting incident. Police spoke to the asset protection officer who said that a woman attempted to leave the store with $149.81 worth of items without paying. When the officer approached the woman to stop her, the woman dropped everything on the ground and left the building to the nearby Staples store. Police later found the woman behind Staples after she used an employee only loading dock to exit the store. She was taken into custody and transported to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Money stolen
Also on Wednesday, police spoke to a man who was told by workers at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union that he needed to file a police report. The man told police that someone had stolen $500 from his bank account through a Zelle transaction. Zelle is a money transfer app similar to PayPal or Venmo. The man did not have his bank account information or any information about the transaction at the time he contacted the police so police told him to contact the three credit reporting agencies instead.
