From Conway Police Department reports
Breaking or entering
On Wednesday, March 30, police responded to a call at Pro Auto on North Creek Drive in reference to a breaking or entering report. Police spoke to the owner who said that someone got into the gated area where the company keeps its cars and entered some of them. He told police that a camera he put back there captured a photo of the suspect and he posted it to Facebook where he got the name of the suspect from a friend who identified him.
YouTube drama
Also on March 30, police responded to a call from a man who wanted to file a report. The man told police that he was served an order of protection filed by a woman who went on a date with him that day. The woman said in her petition that the man was making unwanted advances toward her and that he was making threatening statements on Instagram Live as well as on a YouTube Channel show called “The Petty Show.” The man told police that the woman is now doing the same thing on her own YouTube show and has even shared his address. He said that he is now getting threatening messages from people who have viewed the video. The man filed a no-contact order against the woman and her friends so that they would stop sending him harassing messages.
