From Conway Police Department reports
Multiple shots fired
Around 10:20 p.m. April 3, police responded to 430 Garland St. in reference to a 911 call.
The resident told officers that “an unknown black female approached her and told her to call 911 and then vanished,” according to the report.
Officers spotted “a large gathering of people” at the intersection of Garland and Neal so they asked them if they knew what the 911 call was about but “no one wanted to talk and we could not locate the caller,” officers noted in the report.
Officers stayed on scene for a couple of minutes before leaving and parking together at a nearby Kroger.
“We heard two different volleys of gunfire approximately 10 minutes later … and quickly made our way back over to the gathering,” the report stated. “Multiple people were scattering and leaving in different vehicles.”
Officers yelled “was anyone hit?” After determining, nobody was hit by the gunfire, officers discovered a vehicle that hat been hit by several bullets.
They located the vehicle’s owner to make sure he was OK. He told police he “was inside and did not know anything,” the report stated.
Officers tried to get a description of the suspect vehicle from the crowd of people who remained on scene but were unsuccessful.
“One male even made the comment ‘C’mon man, you know we don’t know anything’ and then laughed,” according to the report.
Officers located three .40 caliber shell casings in the road and located a bullet in the driver’s door of the vehicle. Police took photos of the evidence and then collected it.
They found 10 more .40 caliber shells casings in the yard and more damage to the vehicle on “the side of the vehicle that the party was happening on,” the report stated.
“Due to the whereabouts of the damage to the vehicle and the casings, it appears that someone drove down the road and fired into the driver’s side of the vehicle,” the report stated. “An unknown person in the party then returned fire, hitting the passenger side of the same vehicle.”
Officers attempted to give the owner a report number for his damaged vehicle but “he mysteriously disappeared,” the report stated.
The bullet was sent to the state crime lab.
Dog bites man
On April 4, police responded to the Conway Regional ER in reference to an animal bite.
A man told officers his friend’s dog had bitten his face. He had bite marks on the left side of his face, officers noted in the report.
The dog’s owner was at the hospital with the man. She told police the man and her husband “had come home from a night out” and while she was in the restroom, she heard the man yell.
When she came out of the restroom, she saw that her “3-year-old retriever mix male dog” had bitten the man so she drove him to the hospital.
An Animal Control Officer arrived at the hospital and, after he spoke with the dog owner and the bitten man, advised police “he would not be retrieving the dog at that time.”
