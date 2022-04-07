From Conway Police Department reports
Drink thrown
On Friday, April 1, police responded to a call at Bears Den Pizza regarding an argument that was in progress. Police arrived and separated the two parties then spoke with the two individuals, a man and a woman, involved. Police spoke to the woman who said that she sat her drink on the table where the man involved was sitting when he told her that it was a “girl drink” and proceeded to throw the drink in her face. The woman’s party then got into and argument with the man’s party, but were separated before anything got physical. Police then spoke to the man who, while slurring his speech and swaying back and forth, said that he was actually the one that had the drink thrown at him. Despite multiple witnesses agreeing with the woman, the woman’s shirt did not appear to be wet but the man’s shirt was. The woman’s party was also asked to leave the bar by the Bear’s Den Staff, but the man’s party was not.
Neighbor’s wrath
On Monday, April 4, police responded to a call from a woman who was being verbally harassed by her neighbor. The woman told police that on Saturday morning, her neighbor started banging not the wall. At first, she thought it might be because her kids, who were playing inside the house at the time, were being too loud, but when she went to check on them, they weren’t being loud at all. A few minutes later, the neighbor then came outside and the woman asked if everything was okay. The neighbor then said “I told Tonya not to be knocking on the wall,” but then started cussing, insulting and calling the woman names seemingly out of nowhere. The neighbor then said “step out that house and I’m going to whoop your mother[expletive] ass.” The woman then closed the door, but this was all said in front of the woman’s kids and the woman says that they are now too afraid to go outside in “fear of booming a victim to [the neighbor’s] wrath.”
