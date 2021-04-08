From Conway Police Department reports
Vending machine heist
On April 2, officers responded to a laundry mat on Farris Road in reference to a breaking or entering.
The woman told officers that around 1:20 a.m., a white man wearing a camouflage jacket and a facemask “entered the laundry mat and and broke into the vending machine,” according to the report.
She said “he took all the money, which would have been in all quarters … and had a tool that he used to open the machine and now the lock mechanism is broken,” the report stated.
She didn’t have an estimate of damages at the time of the report.
On the surveillance video, she was able to see the man get into a white Dodge vehicle but could not make out the license plate.
Dog quarantined after biting
On April 2, police responded to the Conway Regional emergency room in response to a dog bite.
The woman who was bitten told officers that around 5 p.m. the previous day, she walking by a lot on East Robins Street and “when she reached down to pick something off the ground a tan Pomeranian bit her on the right hand breaking the skin,” according to the report.
She said she didn’t immediately get medical attention “because is was not that bad, but after a night it swelled and started hurting,” the report stated.
Officers contacted animal welfare, who made contact with the owners and then collected the dog for quarantine.
Man says Tinder date fled crash scene
On April 3, police responded to Waffle House on Skyline Drive in reference to an accident with property damage.
The owner of one of the vehicles involved “admitted to being intoxicated … and even said that he wouldn’t pass field sobriety tests,” according to the report.
He was standing outside his vehicle and told police “that he was not driving and that a female he met on Tinder was,” the report stated. “She ran off after the wreck happened.”
Witnesses confirmed there was a woman with him that ran off after the accident, but gave conflicting reports on whether the woman or the man had been driving.
“I did not have enough proof to confirm that he was the driver [instead of] the female that,” an officer wrote in the report. “He was arrested for public intoxication.”
His vehicle was towed.
