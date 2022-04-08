From Conway Police Department reports
CPAP stolen
On Monday, April 4, police responded to a call from a Texas man staying in the Home2 Suites on Bill Dean Drive. The man told police that he was saying at the hotel Saturday night and got up Sunday morning to check out. As he was taking things out of his car, he was unable to locate his gray case that contained this $1,200 CPAP machine. He said that he started back tracking to the room and the car and even spoke to the hotel desk clerk but was unable to locate it. He has no idea who could’ve stolen it.
Harassing messages
Also on Monday, police spoke to a woman who was reporting a harassment report from her ex-husband. The woman told police that her divorce with him was finalized back in December and that her ex-husband has been sending her harassing text messages and phone calls since. The woman told police that she already told her ex-husband that she doesn’t want him to contact her unless it involves their two-year-old child. Despite the request, the husband continues messaging her things that have nothing to do with their kid while she is at work.
