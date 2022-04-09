From Conway Police Department reports
Flag mail
On Saturday, April 2, police responded to a call from a man who believed that his mail lady sent an unwarranted letter. The man said that he has a flag in his backyard that people can see over his fence. The day before, the mail lady came to the house to give his wife their mail and later the day, the man checked the mail and noticed a letter that said his flag was “offensive” and should be taken down. The man told police that he believed that mail lady stuck it in their stack of mail because the mail was never in the mailbox. After the man called the United States Postal Service to file a report, the mail lady came the next day in her personal car to say that she had nothing to do with the letter. The man said that the mail lady then became “irate” and starting using obscenities. The police report did not state what type of flag caused this incident.
Missing ring
Also on April 2, police responded to a call about a woman who lost her wedding ring at the Days Inn on Oak Street. When police arrived at the hotel, the caller had already left and checked out. Police made contact with the woman over the phone who said that she stayed at the Days Inn the night before and left that morning. She said that she left her wedding ring in the hotel room because she searched all over her car and bags and couldn’t find it. Police asked the managers if they could search her room and after searching from “top to bottom,” police were unable to locate the ring. The ring cost about $3,000.
