From Conway Police Department reports
AR15 stolen from vehicle
On April 26, police were dispatched to Centennial Valley Phase 2 in reference to a breaking or entering report.
The man told officers “that his vehicle doors have trouble locking sometimes and when he entered his vehicle in the morning, he noticed it had been gone through,” according to the report.
He said his black AR15 had been stolen from his vehicle. He gave officers a serial number with a make and model but didn’t provide the caliber.
Laptop missing from apartment
On April 26, police responded to apartments on Martin Street for a theft a property.
A woman told officers she went to church from 12-1 p.m. Saturday and “believes her laptop was taken during that time,” the report stated.
She said she used the laptop Friday night and noticed it missing Saturday afternoon.
She checked with her landlord “but he told her that no one else had a key to her apartment, like she suspected,” the report stated. There were no visual marks on the door to indicate forced entry, officers noted.
Apartment complex manager finds cocaine
On April 27, officers responded to the 800 block of Nutters Chapel Road in reference to a found narcotics call.
Manager of the apartment complex there said she found a “small baggie with a white substance … in front of Building G,” according to the report.
Officers took the baggie to the police department where the substance inside tested positive for cocaine.
“It was then logged into evidence to be destroyed,” the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.