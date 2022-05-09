From Conway Police Department reports
Friends with benefits
On May 1, officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex at 3100 Irby Drive. Upon arrival, the caller — a downstairs neighbor who witnessed the incident — directed police to his neighbor’s apartment. That man told officers that a woman who lives in a neighboring apartment to his slapped the right side of his face. When officers asked what his relationship was with the woman, he said “friends with benefits,” according to the report. When asked what led to him being slapped, the man said “he was outside talking to his sister on the phone and [the woman] assumed that he was talking to another [expletive] on the phone,” the report stated.
The man said “this is not the first time she has physically accosted him but that he does not the call the police,” the report stated.
“He didn’t want police involved tonight, but his downstairs neighbor [original caller] observed the incident [and] was the one that called,” the report stated.
Officers noted he didn’t have any marks or bruising on his face. The original caller told police “they were both so intoxicated she was not balanced enough to potentially do any harm,” the report stated.
Officers knocked on the woman’s apartment door but nobody answered.
Egging on her neighbor
On May 1, officers responded to a property damage report at Westlake Apartments. A woman said she had come out about an hour before calling police and realized she had egg shells on the front of her car.
“I could see egg shells lying beside her car and what appeared to be a yellow liquid that had dried on the car,” an officer noted in the report.
Asked if she knew who did this, the woman said “she thinks her neighbor did it but had no proof,” according to the report.
Officers asked why she suspected the neighbor and she said she’s had “numerous problems with [the neighbor] doing random things to annoy her,” the report stated.
She said the neighbor “has left trash at her door, and her kids came and knocked on her door,” the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.