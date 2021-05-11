From Conway Police Department reports
Unsolicited nude photos
On May 5, police responded to a harassing communications call on Middle Road.
A woman told officers that on May 2, she “ran into a white, known to her as the new husband to her boyfriend’s ex-wife, at VP Racing Fuel,” according to the report.
Starting on May 3, the man has been “contacting her nonstop using Facebook messenger,” the report stated, adding he “has been sending unwanted nudes pictures of himself as well as many other messages that are not wanted.”
She said she already told him to stop messaging her and that it wasn’t wanted or appreciated.
Officers advised her to also block the man on Facebook messenger.
Broken window
On May 5, officers responded to College Park Apartments in reference to a criminal mischief call.
A woman said that her ex-boyfriend had moved into her apartment to try and co-parent their child. She said he started to get upset that she “would hang out with another male,” according to the report.
She asked the ex-boyfriend “to get his things and go since he was going to act the way he was acting,” the report stated.
She said he broke her window before he left “and then started to tape the window so that [she] wouldn’t call the police,” the report stated.
