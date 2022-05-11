From Conway Police Department reports
Father and daughter
On May 1, police responded to a call a little after midnight in reference to a domestic disturbance between a father and daughter. Dispatch was advised on arrival that the two were fighting and that “doors were being kicked.” Police spoke to the father who said that the two got into an argument that led to his daughter kicking open the door to his bedroom and “coming after him.” He said that this led to him having to physically restrain his daughter to the ground. While he was doing this, his daughter’s boyfriend attempted to kick open the front door, damaging the deadbolt but was unable to fully open the door. While the boyfriend was locked outside, the father said that he could hear him threatening to kill him. Before police arrived, the daughter and her boyfriend left the scene. The father requested to file a no-contact order with the boyfriend.
Mother and son
Also on May 1, police responded to a call about a stolen car. Police spoke to the victim who said that her son took her car from their house around 4 a.m. without her permission. While speaking to the woman, her son called and said that he was in Magnolia where the woman said that they had family. It is unclear why the woman’s son took the car and went down to Magnolia. Police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for both the car and the woman’s son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.