From Conway Police Department reports
Bedazzled purse stolen
On May 8, police received a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that she left her purse on the driver side floorboard of her 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan parked outside her apartment on South Donaghey Avenue and it was no longer there. She said she last saw her purse around 5 p.m. May 7 and noticed it missing around 9 a.m. May 8.
She said “she tried to go back to places she had been in the event it was left somewhere, but was unable to locate her purse,” the report stated.
She said there was no damage to her vehicle, and the doors had been left unlocked.
She described the purse as red leather with a bedazzled cross on it and said it contained a black leather trifold wallet. Her wallet had her driver’s license, her and her children’s social security cards and debit cards in it, she said.
Wrong car vandalized?
On May 8, police responded to a breaking or entering report on Cumulus Drive.
A woman who lives in the apartment complex told officers the windshield of her gray 2018 Toyota Camry “had been struck with an unknown object,” according to the report.
Her boyfriend told officers “he had heard several males outside their townhome who were very loud and boisterous … [and] he believed they might been responsible for the damages to the vehicle,” the reporter stated.
They both told police there is another gray Toyota Camry similar to hers that parks in the complex and they believe “someone might have mistaken her car for theirs,” according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.