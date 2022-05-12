From Conway Police Department reports
Arson prank
On Monday, police responded to a call in reference to a disturbance involving a man allegedly throwing lighter fluid on another man, attempting to set him on fire. Police made contact with the reported victim and asked where the suspect was. The man pointed to the suspect’s apartment and police immediately put the suspect in handcuffs.
Initially, the suspect refused to answer any of the police’s questions without a lawyer present, but then began explaining everything that happened. The suspect told police that he wanted to scare the victim by dumping brake fluid on him “due to his experience of the fluid not being flammable.” The suspect later said that he also used lighter fluid that was on the top of his refrigerator in his apartment. The suspect was then arrested and charged with attempted battery in the first degree.
Nosey neighbor
Also on Monday, police responded to a call in reference to someone being harassed by their neighbor. Police spoke to a woman who said that her neighbor who lives a few doors down often randomly sits in the street in front of their home, facing toward the house. The woman said that this neighbor regularly sends her formal complaints through a legal institution complaining about how the woman has company “too often.” The neighbor has also made complaints to Conway code enforcement about how the woman was running an illegal business inside her home, which the woman says is false. The woman said that she does not feel safe having her children play outside with the neighbor around.
