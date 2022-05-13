From Conway Police Department reports
Jewelry stolen
On Monday, police responded to a call about a woman whose house was broken into. The woman told police that around 4 p.m. on May 3, she came home from work to see that her door was unlocked. At the time, she didn’t notice any damages or anything missing, but the morning of May 9, she noticed that some of her jewelry was missing. Among the items missing included some diamond earrings and a set of Native American jewelry that she got from her mother. The woman said she wasn’t sure how much each of her stolen items cost but would check with her brother about it.
Stolen identity
Also on Monday, police responded to a call from a woman who said her brother was was wrongfully arrested. The woman told police that she has legal guardianship over her younger brother due to him having some “mental problems,” according to the report.
She said that her brother was arrested recently and taken to prison in Faulkner County for a crime that he didn’t commit. She said that her older brother had been using her younger brother’s information when he gets into trouble. She said that her older brother did the same thing in Stuttgart where he got her younger brother in trouble after using his name and date of birth. The officer who took the woman’s report later looked up her brother’s information online to verify this information. The officer noted in the report that he found an arrest record from 2019 in the name of the woman’s younger brother but the photo was, in fact, of the older brother.
