From Conway Police Department reports
Gun stolen
On May 7, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said someone entered her vehicle around 3:30 a.m. and stole her firearm.
She said the gun wasn’t loaded because she stores the magazine loaded with ammunition separately. She said nothing else was taken from the vehicle. The firearm was a Ruger SR22p .22 caliber handgun. She provided officers with the serial number so it could be entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system. She said she believes she left the vehicle unlocked because there were no signs of forced entry.
Loud party
On May 8, police responded to an apartment complex on Clifton Street for a loud noice complaint.
Upon arrival, officers noted seeing “multiple people leaving what appeared to be a party,” according to the report.
Police knocked on the apartment door and a white man who said he didn’t live there reportedly said “You can’t come in here” and tried to close the door on an officer’s foot.
Officers pushed open the door and detained the man for obstructing governmental operations.
They asked everyone who wasn’t the legal renters of the apartment to leave.
They asked the renters for ID. One of the renters gave officers a Kansas State driver’s license. An officer noted he “could see in [the man’s] wallet that he had another Kansas State license along with an Arkansas license,” the report stated.
Police asked the man if he ever lived in Kansas and he said “no, it’s fake,” according to the report.
He was given a citation for fraudulent identification.
