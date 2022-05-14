From Conway Police Department reports
Hospital escape
On May 7, police responded to a call about a man who was severely intoxicated and escaped Baptist Medical Center. Police spoke to medical personnel at Baptist who said that they were having issues with a patient who was intoxicated from alcohol consumption. The man left the hospital on foot while still intoxicated. They said that he wasn’t allowed to leave due to how much alcohol he had in his system. Hospital staff said that he had been giving them a hard time due to his drunken mannerisms and behavior. When police caught the man, they arrested him for public intoxication.
Trailer break-in
On May 9, police responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. about a man who was breaking into empty trailers at a trailer park on First Avenue. Police spoke to the caller who said he helped maintain the trailer park. He told police that the suspect had been breaking into unoccupied trailers six different times for a place to sleep. The man said that the suspect was criminally trespassing on the trailer park. Police confirmed this, put the man in handcuffs and took him into custody.
