From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen medication
On May 12, police took a theft of property report by phone.
The caller said her medication was stolen. She thinks she knows who took it “but she did not see him take it and he hasn’t told her he has it,” according to the report.
She said the medication was Loprazolam and there were around 42 pills in the bottle.
Bible among stolen items
On May 12, police took a vehicle breaking or entering report by phone.
The owner said she parked her 2016 Honda Accord in her driveway on Irby Drive around 11:30 p.m. on May 11 and went to the vehicle around 6 a.m. May 12 to find her gray UCA book bag, valued at $30, missing. Inside the book bag were a Dell Latitude 5300 laptop valued at $1,100, a Chromebook VA6F valued at $300 and an ESD Study Bible valued at $40.
She “was unsure if she had left her vehicle unlocked,” according to the report but “there weren’t any damages to her vehicle and that it didn’t look like there was forced entry.”
Caught in the act
On May 12, police responded to Gist Street for a breaking or entering in progress.
While in route, the caller advised they last saw the suspect near the area of Washington and Tyler streets, the report stated.
The suspect was described as a “very light-skinned white male with long, shaggy red hair …approximately 6’1”-6’2” and wearing dark clothing,” according to the report.
A woman had seen the man in a neighbor’s Honda Civic so she told the neighbor about it. When he went outside, the suspect “took off running,” the report stated, adding that the man “chased the suspect but was unable to catch him.”
Nothing was taken from the man’s Civic but the woman checked her vehicle and said a pair of Rayban sunglasses valued at $250 and brand-new Apple AirPods worth $200 were missing.
