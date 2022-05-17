From Conway Police Department reports
Doggy door
On Wednesday, police responded to a call from a 21-year-old woman saying that someone had broken into her house. The woman told police that she heard a noise coming from downstairs while she was upstairs in her bedroom, home alone. She said that when she looked outside of her bedroom door into the stairway, she saw a young man standing in the stairwell. When they made eye contact, the man ran downstairs toward the back door and by the time she walked downstairs, the man was gone. She said that she checked all the doors and they were all locked with no signs of forced entry. The woman told police that she believes the man got inside through the doggy door and left the house the same way. The back gate on the south side of the house was open, which the woman said is normally closed.
TV fight
Also on Wednesday, police responded to a call in reference to harassment at an apartment complex. The caller said that he sold a TV to a man the night before around 11 p.m. Then that afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., the buyer showed up at his apartment demanding the caller give him his money back because the TV was broken. The caller told police that the man should not have knowledge of where he lives and said that the man told him “you weren’t hard to find, [expletive],” according to the report. When the caller said that he was going to call the police, the man said “you can do this the easy way or the hard way” and that he’ll be back in half an hour, but he never returned, the report stated.
