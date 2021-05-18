From Conway Police Department reports
Gun found in backyard
On May 16, police responded to Wysteria Lane in reference to a firearm located in the backyard.
The resident told officers that “he believed the firearm to be a toy at first, but realized it was real when he picked it up,” according to the report.
Officers collected the SCCY CPX-2 9mm purple handgun and noted it didn’t have a magazine, was rusted on the sides and had a clear Nike sticker around the hand grip.
“The handgun will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for ballistic testing,” the report stated. “No magazine was located so testing may not be possible.”
Fire set at playground
On May 15, police responded to a grass fire call on Factory Street. The officer noted in the report that because he saw the fire “was surrounding a playground and fearing that there may have been children present, I immediately responded Code 3 (lights and sirens) to the scene.”
He said there were no children present but he saw a man “who appeared to be attempting to stifle the fire engulfing one of the wooden cross-ties that surround the playground,” the report stated.
The Conway Fire Department arrived and was able to extinguish the flames. The firefighters noted “it appeared as if someone had attempted to start multiple fires within the playground itself due to the multiple scorch marks that were present.”
Police spotted what appeared to be a camera at the back of a nearby business but were unable to make contact with the business owners, the report stated.
The man who had been trying to put out the fire when police arrived said he and his mom had been sitting outside when they saw smoke and flames forming.
“They did not see any individuals present at the scene,” the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.