From Conway Police Department reports
Message from prison
Also on Friday, a woman filed a harassment report with the police. The woman told police that on two separate occasions, another woman came into her place of work with two unknown men threatening her to drop charges she’s made against a man who is currently in prison. The woman has a protection order against that man and him sending someone else to communicate with her is in violation of that protection order. The woman said that both times the woman came to her work, she said that the man was going to come for her once he got out if she did not drop the charges against him.
Unemployed employee
On Friday, police responded to a call regarding a fraud. A man told police that he received a letter in the mail from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services stating that they had received his application to file for unemployment. The man said that he never filled out an application for unemployment and that he currently has a job at a car dealership company in Conway. The man said that something similar happened to him a year ago.
